Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Woman wins $5M lottery scratch-off after overcoming homelessness

A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining...
A California woman became one of the state's newest millionaires after purchasing a wining Scratchers ticket.(California Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A California woman who was homeless just a few years ago is now a millionaire.

California Lottery officials said Lucia Forseth is $5 million richer thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket she purchased at a Walmart in Pittsburg, about 40 miles outside of San Francisco.

She reportedly stopped at the store for an oil change when she decided to buy a ticket.

“I only bought one ticket. I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!” Forseth said. “I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”

The lucky winner said the 2023 ticket has special meaning for her this year.

“Six years ago, I was homeless,” Forseth said. “This year, I am getting married, getting my associate degree and won $5 million.”

She added, “You never think you have a chance to win it. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

Forseth said she plans to buy a house and invest the rest of her winnings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Lance Phillips
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting
Brandy Ackerman
Police: Edgewood woman finishes shopping trip after failing to rob clerk
1 killed, 3 injured in Van Zandt county crash
2 dead in early morning Smith County crash

Latest News

Prison Dog Program
Prison Dog Program
High School Jail Program
High School Jail Program
Church Mural
Church Mural
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez
‘Second Chance’ initiative helps Rusk County inmates train stray dogs
FILE - A suspect is facing multiple charges after two people were killed in a hit-and-run crash...
Woman accused in hit-and-run deaths of son, brother