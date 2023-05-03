WebXtra: ‘Hoverboard minister’ reaches out to East Texas inmates

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man shares his story of success after being incarcerated, and then turning his life around with inmates in jail.

62-year-old Larry Reedy, of Henderson, spent nearly three years locked up in the Bradshaw State Prison facility, an experience he said changed his outlook on life.

For years since he’s been working to minister to inmates, and is now a volunteer chaplain at the facility, also ministering to inmates at the Rusk County Jail as well.

Reedy’s message is “make it the first and last time you do prison time.’ He also, through his own funding, provides essentials like toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant and other items to indigent inmates who do not have money on the prison books.

Reedy also uses an odd techique to minister to the younger generation, often riding a hoverboard while talking to young people.

He talks about how it all got started when he was in prison 2 decades ago.

