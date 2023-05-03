Sinkhole near downtown Tyler leads to traffic delays, water shutoff

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are working to repair a sinkhole that appeared near Downtown Tyler on Wednesday morning.

Sometime before 4 a.m., crews responded to the intersection of East Commerce Street and East Oakwood Street after a water main break caused the sinkhole to appear.

Water flow had to be shut off to the immediate area. No estimate has been given on when the sinkhole could be repaired.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.