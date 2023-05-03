Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Sinkhole near downtown Tyler leads to traffic delays, water shutoff

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews are working to repair a sinkhole that appeared near Downtown Tyler on Wednesday morning.

Sometime before 4 a.m., crews responded to the intersection of East Commerce Street and East Oakwood Street after a water main break caused the sinkhole to appear.

Water flow had to be shut off to the immediate area. No estimate has been given on when the sinkhole could be repaired.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lance Phillips
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting
Brandy Ackerman
Police: Edgewood woman finishes shopping trip after failing to rob clerk
1 killed, 3 injured in Van Zandt county crash
2 dead in early morning Smith County crash
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A pedestrian was hit by an SUV on the corner of Bois D’arc and Ferguson in Tyler
Pedestrian hit in downtown Tyler
2 dead in early morning Smith County crash
1 killed, 3 injured in Van Zandt county crash