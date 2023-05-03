Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sheriff: Escaped Mississippi inmate found dead in New Orleans

Authorities said an escaped Mississippi inmate was found dead in New Orleans. (WLBT)
By Quentin Smith and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities said an escaped Mississippi inmate was found dead in New Orleans.

Hinds County, Mississippi, Sheriff Tyree Jones said the New Orleans Police Department conducted a death investigation Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff, a security guard discovered 34-year-old Casey Grayson unresponsive in a white pickup truck at a truck stop.

Officials said they discovered drugs and illegal narcotics in the vehicle. The sheriff says he could not confirm if that played a role in Grayson’s death but could confirm that there was no foul play.

Jones said another escaped inmate, Jerry Raynes, 51, has been extradited and will soon arrive in the state, where he will face escape and auto theft charges.

Corey Harrison, 22, remains on the run.

From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information on Harrison’s whereabouts, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 974-2900 or dial 911.

The fourth escaped inmate, Dylan Arrington, died in a house fire set during a standoff with Leake County, Mississippi, authorities on April 26.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

