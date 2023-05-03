Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

San Jacinto Co. sheriff, FBI, US Marshals give details about Francisco Oropeza arrest

WATCH: Sheriff, US Marshals, FBI discuss arrest of Francisco Oropeza
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Texas (KLTV) - A fugitive who is accused of killing his five neighbors after they asked him not to shoot off his gun so close to their home last Friday night has been arrested.

The suspect, Francisco Oropeza, allegedly responded to the neighbor’s request by gunning down five people at their residence, including a woman and her nine-year-old child. Then he fled. The search for Oropeza lasted four days, and a reward for tips leading to his arrest amounted to $80,000.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers kicked off a press conference Tuesday night by saying, “Great news, the suspect is in custody. I have just left the Montgomery County Jail, where he was taken and he has been magistrated. He will now be taken to my jail, where his new residence will be.”

He said the suspect is uninjured.

“He was caught hiding in a closet, underneath some laundry. They effectively made the arrest. He is uninjured,” the sheriff said.

Oropeza was captured as a result of a call to the tip line, FBI assistant special agent Jimmy Paul said. He said they received the tip at 5:15 p.m., and the arrest was made at 6:30 p.m.

“The tip for the suspect location came in from the FBI tip line and we just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect’s location,” Paul said.

Officials said the caller will receive the monetary award for giving them the tip.

Supervisory deputy US Marshal Joe Chavez spoke about the arrest bringing closure for the family.

“We received a call for assistance from Sheriff Capers and we brought resources...we have expertise in hunting fugitives,” he said, and later added, “This is a very sad time for the victims. I hope this will bring them some comfort, and they can grieve.”

Oropeza is charged with five counts of murder and is held on a $5,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
Jason Butler
Longview artist dies in motorcycle crash near Hallsville
Richard Leland Williams, Jr.
Former Longview ISD employee gets 9 years’ probation for improper relationship with student
The child’s injuries proved fatal.
Child struck, killed by vehicle in Panola County

Latest News

Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher remembered as ‘good pastor, friend’
Lance Phillips is the brother of Derek Phillips, whose arrest Karen Phillips is accused of...
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting
Willie Nelson Mural
Musgraves family designs new mural for downtown Mineola
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry