Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Reports: Texas man wanted in killings of 5 in custody after dayslong manhunt

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting in Cleveland, Texas.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Gray Media
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Texas (Gray News) - Sources have told multiple news outlets a man wanted for fatally shooting five people, including a 9-year-old boy, at a Texas home has been taken into custody.

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting in Cleveland, Texas. Police said neighbors had been asking him to stop firing his rifle outdoors when the incident happened.

CNN reports that law enforcement sources told them a man believed to be Oropesa has been taken into custody.

The FBI’s Houston office has scheduled a news conference at 8:30 p.m. Central time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
Jason Butler
Longview artist dies in motorcycle crash near Hallsville
Richard Leland Williams, Jr.
Former Longview ISD employee gets 9 years’ probation for improper relationship with student
The child’s injuries proved fatal.
Child struck, killed by vehicle in Panola County

Latest News

Sheriff: Escaped inmate found dead in New Orleans
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Man turns self in after shooting at TV station
Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher remembered as ‘good pastor, friend’
Lance Phillips is the brother of Derek Phillips, whose arrest Karen Phillips is accused of...
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting
Willie Nelson Mural
Musgraves family designs new mural for downtown Mineola