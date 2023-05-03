Police arrest suspect connected to second Jasper shooting

From Jasper Police Department Press Release

JASPER, Texas - The Jasper Police Department has identified two individuals from Jasper area that were involved in the shooting on Bevil Loop and Valley Drive on April 23 shortly after midnight.

At least one of the two individuals at this time is believed to have returned fire at the four suspects already arrested involved in the after-prom party shooting. At this time only one of the suspects, Jaquise Tayshun Bell , 19, of Jasper has been arrested after turning himself in to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The second suspect, whose name is not being released at this time pending formal charges and arraignment, has not been taken into custody at the time of this press release.

Also, at the time of this press release Bell has been charged with Failure to report a Felony which is a Class A misdemeanor in Texas. Additional charges are being sought for Bell and potentially for the second suspect.

There is a possibility that additional persons/suspects could be involved being that this is still an ongoing investigation.

