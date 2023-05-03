Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Patrick Mahomes teaming with Travis Kelce in ‘The Match’ golf showdown

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he and tight end Travis Kelce walk on the stage at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will take on Golden State Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the latest iteration of Capital One’s The Match.

The NFL website said that the 12-hole showdown will take place at The Wynn Las Vegas, and will be broadcast live on TNT at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 29.

Mahomes and Curry are returning to the event for a second time, while Kelce and Thompson are making their debut, according to the NFL.

