Musgraves family designs new mural for downtown Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a mural you can’t miss when passing by. It all started with the Flint and Steel Coalition established in 2020. A local nonprofit dedicated to offering mental health resources to the youth.

“So we know art is a great outlet for mental health. You can express yourself and then that’s where Wood County Walls came from. So it’s all tied into making art a part of the community and making it okay to do art and create those opportunities.” said member of the Coalition and head of Wood County Walls, Todd Witt.

Wood County Walls made their first mural in Mineola last June and this year will be their second, designed by East Texas native and country music star Kacey Musgraves, her family, and Miami-based muralist, Luis Valle.

The piece is located on the wall of their business called MPrints. The concept is about the history of the Musgraves family and their impact on the city.

Craig Musgraves, the father of Kacey talked about the importance of art for the family.

“All of us participate in the arts in various ways. It is about expression and a way of keeping our hands busy. No one should ever be bored, there is always art to do.”

The family chose to include a painting of Willie Nelson.

“They have a tie to Willie Nelson. Kacey toured with him, they’re friends with him. This painting of Willie was an actually painting that Karen, Kacey’s mother, had done. She has it over in her gallery.” said Witt.

Karen Musgraves spoke on her personal painting coming to life.

“It is gratifying to see it in a public space and amazing to see it at that scale, just like Willie himself, larger than life! I love the care that the mural artist, Luis Valle, put into it, he absolutely nailed it,” she said. “We wanted the mural to celebrate Texas music and art and the connections our family has to both.”

And of course, a guitar and butterflies cover the wall, representing Kacey’s music. Luis Valle and other community members have been working on the project since last Saturday, bringing the Musgraves’ ideas to a bigger scale.

“Art just helps unify people and it helps the community come together so definitely like this week is an example of that. You know it’s inspirational for the town. It puts smiles on the people’s faces.” said Valle.

They plan to unveil the mural on Saturday at the May Fiesta Days Festival in Mineola at 8 a.m.

