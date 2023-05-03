Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Musgraves family designs new mural for downtown Mineola

It’s a mural you can’t miss when passing by. It all started with the Flint and Steel Coalition established in 2020.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - It’s a mural you can’t miss when passing by. It all started with the Flint and Steel Coalition established in 2020. A local nonprofit dedicated to offering mental health resources to the youth.

“So we know art is a great outlet for mental health. You can express yourself and then that’s where Wood County Walls came from. So it’s all tied into making art a part of the community and making it okay to do art and create those opportunities.” said member of the Coalition and head of Wood County Walls, Todd Witt.

Wood County Walls made their first mural in Mineola last June and this year will be their second, designed by East Texas native and country music star Kacey Musgraves, her family, and Miami-based muralist, Luis Valle.

The piece is located on the wall of their business called MPrints. The concept is about the history of the Musgraves family and their impact on the city.

Craig Musgraves, the father of Kacey talked about the importance of art for the family.

“All of us participate in the arts in various ways. It is about expression and a way of keeping our hands busy. No one should ever be bored, there is always art to do.”

The family chose to include a painting of Willie Nelson.

“They have a tie to Willie Nelson. Kacey toured with him, they’re friends with him. This painting of Willie was an actually painting that Karen, Kacey’s mother, had done. She has it over in her gallery.” said Witt.

Karen Musgraves spoke on her personal painting coming to life.

“It is gratifying to see it in a public space and amazing to see it at that scale, just like Willie himself, larger than life! I love the care that the mural artist, Luis Valle, put into it, he absolutely nailed it,” she said. “We wanted the mural to celebrate Texas music and art and the connections our family has to both.”

And of course, a guitar and butterflies cover the wall, representing Kacey’s music. Luis Valle and other community members have been working on the project since last Saturday, bringing the Musgraves’ ideas to a bigger scale.

“Art just helps unify people and it helps the community come together so definitely like this week is an example of that. You know it’s inspirational for the town. It puts smiles on the people’s faces.” said Valle.

They plan to unveil the mural on Saturday at the May Fiesta Days Festival in Mineola at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
Jason Butler
Longview artist dies in motorcycle crash near Hallsville
Richard Leland Williams, Jr.
Former Longview ISD employee gets 9 years’ probation for improper relationship with student
The child’s injuries proved fatal.
Child struck, killed by vehicle in Panola County

Latest News

Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher remembered as ‘good pastor, friend’
Lance Phillips is the brother of Derek Phillips, whose arrest Karen Phillips is accused of...
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting
Willie Nelson Mural
Musgraves family designs new mural for downtown Mineola
Lance Phillips
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting