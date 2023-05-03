Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another nice start with temperatures falling into the upper 50s.  Expect a few more clouds today, especially this morning, but skies become mostly sunny again by afternoon.  Temperatures today will warm back into the lower 80s.  More clouds arrive tomorrow with a slight chance for an isolated shower or two by afternoon.  A better chance for rain will move in Thursday night, but any activity should be gone by Friday morning.  Slight chances for rain on Friday once again increase Friday evening and overnight.  The unsettled weather patter continues into next week with better chances of more widespread rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

