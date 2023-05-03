Mineola woman arrested after child found surrounded by dogs

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A Mineola woman is in jail and accused of endangering her two children after one was found surrounded alone by a group of dogs.

Violet Workman was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of abandoning and endangering a child. Wood County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call reporting an abandoned child, where the child was found surrounded by what a report called “aggressive” dogs. Sheriff Kelly Cole confirmed this, though he noted that the dogs never attacked the child.

Deputies then found Workman, who reportedly said the child had been missing all day. Another child was allegedly located in “extremely poor” living conditions. CPS was called, and both children were removed from the scene.

Workman is being held in the Wood County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.

