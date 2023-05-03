Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Fire Department responds structure fire at Burger King location on Timberland Drive

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at a Burger King location early Wednesday morning.

At around 6:21 a.m. the Lufkin Fire Department received calls of a fire coming out of the Burger King location on the 200 block of S Timberland Drive. Firefighters on the scene were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and roof areas. All Burger King staff were immediately escorted. There are no reported injuries at this time.

An update from the Lufkin Communications Director said that the fire was caused by a fryer that had been turned on without any oil.

“The fire was contained to the vent hood and duct system,” Lufkin Fire Marshal Ozzie Jarman said.

Four engines, one rescue, one battalion chief, and three support staff responded to the fire.

