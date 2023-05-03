Longview tests new downtown parking system for restaurant takeout

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview has been testing to-go parking spaces for downtown businesses.

Longview’s Director of Community Destinations Shawn Hara said that the city has seen a lot of business growth the past few years, and as a result, good parking is hard to come by.

“Parking is always a concern for customers,” Hara said. “Whether you’re going to a big-box retailer or you’re coming downtown, people like to be able to park close to their final destination”

Since larger parking lots are a longer walk away from most downtown locations, the area has trouble monitoring the constantly full spaces near storefronts. As a potential remedy, they’ve placed “to-go only” signs out front of a select few establishments to gauge feedback. According to Hara, feedback has been positive, and more businesses will be included in the system soon.

The to-go parking operates on the honor system, so Hara encourages citizens to “be a good neighbor” and stay in the long-term parking areas if you plan to enjoy downtown Longview for extended period.

