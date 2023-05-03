Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview mayoral candidate discusses time on city council, plans for future

A candidate for the position of Longview mayor spoke about her time serving the city.
By Mack Shaw and Arthur Clayborn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A candidate for the position of Longview mayor spoke about her time serving the city.

Kristen Ishihara has been a resident of Longview for the past 17 years, is currently serving as the District Four representative on the city council. Her term with the council ends in two weeks, and she said that she plans to spend the time off before the mayoral race to connect with Longview residents.

Ishihara said that she’s happy to see beautification improvements around the city like recent mural projects, and that it’s rewarding to see such projects come to fruition after seeing them discussed years ago.

“It’s all due to the leadership here in Longview and the citizens that support that leadership,” she said.

Ishihara said she looks forward to the next chapter in her career with the city, and looks back fondly on her time with the council.

