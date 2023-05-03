East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Looks very nice through the night tonight with mostly clear skies and mild to warm temperatures. We are expecting a mostly clear sky on Thursday morning with increasing clouds during the day. A few showers/thundershowers will be possible late on Thursday and again during the overnight hours on Friday...into Saturday morning. Rain chances will continue through the middle part of next week, generally a 30-40% chance during the afternoon/evening hours. There is a Marginal Risk for a few stronger storms over the far western sections of East Texas tomorrow through Friday morning and a lesser coverage over the western sections from Friday morning through Saturday morning. We will continue to monitor this for you very closely over the next 48 hours. Temperatures are expected to stay on the warm side for the next 7 days with highs generally in the upper 80s and lows near 70, except for tomorrow morning where lows will be in the upper 50s and highs in the middle 80s. Stay tuned and have a great day.

