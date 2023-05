ELKHART, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart ISD has hired a new head football coach and athletic director.

Elkhart ISD confirmed that as of Monday, Cody Day, the athletic director and football coach at Colmesneil, will replace Luke Goode for the Elkhart Elks. Goode departs after coming to the district in 2020.

