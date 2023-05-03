Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Longview prohibits left turns near bridge construction

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Bridge construction has prompted the addition of two new “no left turn” signs at a Longview intersection.

According to a Facebook post from the Longview Police Department two “no left turn” signs have been added to the intersection of South High street. and West Nelson street.

The signs prohibit left turns from South High onto West Nelson. According to the post this was done because of the ongoing bridge construction in the area and to improve traffic flow.

When driving in the area please take note of and follow the updated traffic signage.

