Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 children killed in Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis

Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.
Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.(MGN)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Two children are dead after a Wednesday morning house fire in Clovis, N.M.

About 9:30 a.m. this morning, Clovis fire crews and other first responders were called about smoke coming out of a home in the area of Axtell Street and East 2nd Street, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

When police and fire crews arrived on scene, an adult was standing on the roof of the house. They also learned that three children were in a room on the second floor.

Police had to hold back a woman who was fighting to get into the home, the Eastern New Mexico News said.

A person carried a child wrapped in a blanket away from the fire.

A one-year-old and a two-year-old were found dead as fire crews were bringing the blaze under control, the Eastern New Mexico News said.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery and booked on a $100,000 bond.
Jackson Mahomes arrested, charged with aggravated sexual battery
Lance Phillips
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting
Brandy Ackerman
Police: Edgewood woman finishes shopping trip after failing to rob clerk
1 killed, 3 injured in Van Zandt county crash
2 dead in early morning Smith County crash

Latest News

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Rusk County Fire Marshal Patrick Dooley about extensive hail...
WebXtra: Rusk County Fire Marshal on recovering after hailstorm
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez
WebXtra: ‘Second Chance’ initiative helps Rusk County inmates train stray dogs
The Jasper Police Department has identified two individuals from Jasper area that were involved...
Police arrest suspect connected to second Jasper shooting
Jaquise Bell
Police arrest suspect connected to second Jasper shooting
Brandy Ackerman
Police: Edgewood woman finishes shopping trip after failing to rob clerk