WebXtra: Missing Longview teacher remembered as ‘good pastor, friend’

By Jamey Boyum
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with Mike Meredith who was a coworker and friend of Mark Horner. Horner was reported missing out of Longview on April 19 after he didn’t arrive at Trinity School of Texas where he taught history and religion. Horner’s body was discovered in his car ten days later at a Marion County cemetery. Meredith says Horner was a good pastor, friend and teacher.

