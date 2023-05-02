Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Another warm afternoon is expected today, with highs around 80-degrees across the area. We’ll see more cloud cover this afternoon than we saw yesterday, though we should still see some sunshine. This evening will be very pleasant, with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight tonight, look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling into the 50s by morning. We’ll again see highs around 80-degrees tomorrow, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The dry forecast comes to an end on Thursday when a chance for showers returns to the forecast, though it is a low chance. Even with rain back in the forecast, temperatures will continue their warming trend, and highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s but this weekend. Through this same period, rain will continue to be a possibility, with the highest chance still looking like it will be on Saturday. Over the next seven days, severe weather is not forecast for East Texas, though there is some uncertainty in storm tracks beyond Thursday and Friday. As we get closer to the weekend, we will have a better idea on what to expect, and if severe weather will be a possibility. As always, we’ll keep you posted. Have a great Tuesday.

