Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Texas DPS heads joint human trafficking operation

Texas DPS heads joint human trafficking operation
Texas DPS heads joint human trafficking operation(Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - From April 26- 29, 2023, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) conducted an Online Solicitation of a Minor Operation.

The goal was to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of being involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts from minors.

Multiple agencies assisted in these investigations including: DPS’ CID, DPS Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism, Texas Highway Patrol, Odessa Police Department, and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of this operation, three suspects were arrested and booked into the Ector County Jail. All three suspects are now facing 2nd Degree Felony (F2) charges.

Joel Elizondo, age 33, of Kingsville, TX - online solicitation of a minor.

Luis Rosales, age 53, of Monahans, TX - online solicitation of a minor.

Nathan Dubose, age 27, of Big Spring, TX - online solicitation of a minor.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
Jason Butler
Longview artist dies in motorcycle crash near Hallsville
Richard Leland Williams, Jr.
Former Longview ISD employee gets 9 years’ probation for improper relationship with student
Lance Phillips
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting

Latest News

Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
Lance Phillips
Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting
Nacogdoches committee chair presents update to city council
Nacogdoches committee chair presents update to city council
Mineola isd
Mineola ISD police hold safety summit to discuss active shooter protocols
Mineola ISD police hold safety summit to discuss active shooter protocols
Mineola ISD police hold safety summit to discuss active shooter protocols