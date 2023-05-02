Son of arrested Smith County clerk tries to speak during commissioners court meeting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man verbally sparred with the Smith County judge at Tuesday morning’s commissioners court meeting.

Lance Phillips, son of recently arrested Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips and Pct. 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips, was approved to speak during the public comment portion at the start of the meeting on the topic of county “re-plats.” However, when he began speaking, Lance Phillips immediately moved off topic.

“This is what can happen to you when you’re driving down Smith County roads. I just want to correct the slander against my family,” Lance Phillips said.

Smith County Judge Neal Franklin interrupted him and instructed him to stay on the topic of re-plats. Lance Phillips argued that what he would be talking about is relevant. Franklin, however, dismissed him and ended the public comment portion of the meeting as no other speakers were scheduled.

Lance Phillips then attempted to speak from the audience but was again silenced by Franklin. He was then asked to step outside by a bailiff and later returned to the courtroom.

Lance Phillips is the brother of Derek Phillips, whose arrest Karen Phillips is accused of interfering with on March 28.

RELATED STORY: Smith County Clerk arrested, accused of interfering with arrest of son

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.