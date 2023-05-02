Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Edgewood woman finishes shopping trip after failing to rob clerk

Brandy Ackerman
Brandy Ackerman(Van Zandt County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - An Edgewood woman went shopping at a grocery store after failing to rob one of the cash registers.

According to Edgewood Police Chief David Hammonds, Brandy Ackerman walked into a Brookshire Brothers grocery store on Monday and pulled a knife from her jacket. Ackerman then displayed the knife to one of the checkout clerks, demanding the cash register be opened. When the clerk refused to do so, Hammonds said Ackerman then put the knife back and told the clerk, “Oh I was just kidding anyway.”

Hammond said Ackerman then went shopping in the store, paid for her items and left. She was later arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery and is currently being held on a $150,000 bond in the Van Zandt County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

