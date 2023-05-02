Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pedestrian hit in downtown Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was hit by an SUV on the corner of Bois D’arc and Ferguson in Tyler

On Tuesday, around 4:30 p.m., a female pedestrian was hit by a red SUV while on the corner of Bois D’arc and Ferguson.

Tyler Fire Department, police and EMS responded and attended to the woman. Several bystanders came to the scene to assist.

The driver who struck the woman stopped and spoke with police.

