Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in chase, hit-and-run

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Two of three suspects have been arrested following a Carthage car chase and hit-and-run incident.

According to a Facebook post by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage PD began pursuit of a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, which continued onto the Loop in the wrong direction.

The report said that the suspect struck another car during the chase, and continued to flee before exiting onto Hwy 59 S. The vehicle then turned onto FM 2517 before crashing through a fence and driving across a pasture, after which three suspects exited and ran away on foot.

Two suspects have been arrested, and the search continues for the third.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to avoid the area, and said that anyone with information about a suspicious person in the FM 2517 area should call 911.

