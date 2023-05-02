Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Panola County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in chase, hit-and-run

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Two of three suspects have been arrested following a Carthage car chase and hit-and-run incident.

According to a Facebook post by the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Carthage PD began pursuit of a vehicle in a Walmart parking lot around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, which continued onto the Loop in the wrong direction.

The report said that the suspect struck another car during the chase, and continued to flee before exiting onto Hwy 59 S. The vehicle then turned onto FM 2517 before crashing through a fence and driving across a pasture, after which three suspects exited and ran away on foot.

Two suspects have been arrested, and the search continues for the third.

The sheriff’s office asked the public to avoid the area, and said that anyone with information about a suspicious person in the FM 2517 area should call 911.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
Jason Butler
Longview artist dies in motorcycle crash near Hallsville
Richard Leland Williams, Jr.
Former Longview ISD employee gets 9 years’ probation for improper relationship with student
The child’s injuries proved fatal.
Child struck, killed by vehicle in Panola County

Latest News

Cushing ISD logo
Cushing ISD officers draw service weapons in student incident
2 dead in early morning Smith County crash
Brandy Ackerman
Police: Edgewood woman finishes shopping trip after failing to rob clerk
1 killed, 3 injured in Van Zandt county crash