Nacogdoches County commissioners approve emergency work at jail
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County commissioners have approved a proposed change order for emergency work at the county jail.
The jail repairs are still underway at the jail but contractors came across a old gas line. Tuesday morning, commissioners approved replacing that line.
Commissioners will also meet at 1:30 p.m. for a budget workshop regarding the sheriff’s office and county jail projected to be over budget.
