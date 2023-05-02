Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s.  Expect mostly sunny skies through midday, becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with light winds.  Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow with temperatures near 80 degrees.  A few more clouds roll in on Thursday with a slight chance for rain late in the day and a better chance for rain overnight into Friday.  A few scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday, but still warm.  Slight chances for rain last into the weekend and early next week as an unsettled weather pattern takes shape.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
Jason Butler
Longview artist dies in motorcycle crash near Hallsville
Richard Leland Williams, Jr.
Longview ISD employee gets 9 years’ probation for improper relationship with student
The child’s injuries proved fatal.
Child struck, killed by vehicle in Panola County

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-2-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 5-2-23
7 Day Forecast
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips 5-1-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 5-1-23
Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips