Killeen police arrest alleged hit-and-run driver accused of killing woman on Central Texas Expressway

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Investigators with the Killeen Police Traffic Unit have identified the driver of the Dodge Journey that struck and killed a woman last month as 42-year-old Michael Terrance Sneed.

The case was shown to the Bell County District Attorney’s office, and Sneed was charged with accident involving injury or death.

A warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. On June 26, 2023, Sneed turned himself in to Bell County Jail.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

Investigators with the Killeen Police Traffic Unit are investigating the death of Rasha Kendrick, 48, a woman struck by two vehicles in the 4600 block of E. Central Texas Expressway.

The deadly accident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. on May 1. Police officers who responded to the scene and located the woman lying on the roadway. She was transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights Hospital in critical condition.

Kendrick succumbed to her injuries, and was pronounced dead at 12:53 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed the woman entered the outside lane of the roadway when the driver of an Infinity sedan traveling eastbound struck her.

A second vehicle, an orange Dodge Journey whose driver was also traveling eastbound, subsequently struck the victim, and left the scene without rendering aid, police said. The driver of the Infiniti, the first vehicle to strike the woman, returned to the scene, police said.

Police released video surveillance images of the Dodge Journey and a man seen next to the driver’s side door. “The vehicle may have front end or lower front bumper damage along with possible mechanical damage to the underside of the vehicle,” police said.

Traffic Investigators are asking anyone who can identify this suspect or has information about this fatality, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.