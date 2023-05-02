East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Good news...we are not expecting much in the way of severe weather chances over the next week or so. There will be chances for showers and a few thundershowers starting on Friday and continuing through Tuesday of next week, but these areas of rain/thundershowers will be ‘convective’ in nature...meaning that the heat of the day may produce the precipitation...rather than a cold front. A stationary front will hang around East Texas through Thursday, then moves NE, out of East Texas, leaving us in the warm air which will rise during the afternoon, allowing for a few showers/thundershowers to form each afternoon, starting on Friday. WE are going to be near normal, temperature-wise, on Wednesday ~(60°-80°), then we rise to ‘well above normal’ for the rest of the work week, into next week. So, get those air conditioners ready to go. It is going to get warmer and more humid. Have a great day.

