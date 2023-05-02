Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cushing ISD officers draw service weapons in student incident

Cushing ISD logo(Cushing ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CUSHING, Texas (KTRE) - Two Cushing ISD officers were forced to draw their service weapons during an incident on school grounds.

According to a release from Cushing ISD Superintendent Brandon Enos the incident occurred on Tuesday around 8:20 a.m. Enos said the confrontation was on school property, but assured that it was not within a building or near other students. Two campus officers were involved, and a single student.

The officers were required to draw their “service weapons” until the situation was deescalated, the report said. According to Enos, the campuses were not required to lock down due to the event only lasting three to four minutes.

No other information about the nature of the incident has been released.

