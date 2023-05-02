3 Bullard student athletes sign on to college teams

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Three students athletes from Bullard ISD signed letters of intent to play at the college level.

On Tuesday, the students signed their letters for their respective sports and schools, according to a release from Bullard ISD.

Chloe Howard has signed with Tyler Junior College for soccer.

Chloe Howard (Bullard ISD)

Ana Morales has signed with Southwestern University for cross country running.

Ana Morales (Bullard ISD)

Saelyr Hunt has signed with LeTourneau University for softball.

Saelyr Hunt (Bullard ISD)

