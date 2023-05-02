Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 Bullard student athletes sign on to college teams

Bullard ISD
Bullard ISD(Bullard ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Three students athletes from Bullard ISD signed letters of intent to play at the college level.

On Tuesday, the students signed their letters for their respective sports and schools, according to a release from Bullard ISD.

Chloe Howard has signed with Tyler Junior College for soccer.

Ana Morales has signed with Southwestern University for cross country running.

Saelyr Hunt has signed with LeTourneau University for softball.

