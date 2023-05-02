Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 killed, 3 injured in Van Zandt county crash

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lancaster woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon just outside Canton.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Orlando Jaimes, 70, of Lancaster, was in his vehicle with two passengers on the westbound shoulder of State Highway 64, about two miles outside Canton around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday. The report states that Jaimes attempted to make an unsafe U-turn in front of a motorcycle driven by Kyle Randall, 32, of Royse City. Randall’s motorcycle collided with the passenger side of Jaimes’ car.

Randall, Jaimes and Esperanza Rodriguez, 44, of Lancaster all were transported to a Canton hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. Raquel Rodriguez, 57, of Lancaster, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigaiton.

