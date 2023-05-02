1 injured in Nacogdoches County house fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Nacogdoches County woman is being treated for injuries sustained in a structure fire that destroyed a house late Monday night.

Laura Leann Young, 28, was taken to a Houston-area hospital after she suffered burns to a large percentage of her body in the fire, which broke out at a home in the 800 block of CR 4082 around 10:40 p.m. Monday. Young initially refused medical care despite advice from law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical personnel, and Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies filed an emergency application for medical attention due to the severity of her injuries.

Two other people were at the property at the time of the fire. One individual was not in the home, and did not suffer injuries in the fire. A second individual fled the scene before emergency responders arrived, possibly because of active warrants. It is unclear if that person was injured in the fire.

Firefighters from the Melrose, Etoile, Martinsville, Swift-Shady Grove, Woden and Kingtown volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze. Law enforcement and firefighters had cleared the scene as of 8:23 a.m. Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home, as well as a vehicle parked at the residence, were both complete losses.

A house and vehicles in the 800 block of CR 4082 were destroyed by a Monday night fire. (Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

