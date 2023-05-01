Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Cody Alan Jones
1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting
Statistically, 70% of boating deaths occur on crafts where the operators did not receive...
East Texas game wardens stress importance of boating safety

Latest News

According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the...
Former US Marine killed in Ukraine, family says
Nacogdoches County man killed in paramotor trike crash
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension
President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders meet at WH May 9