Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Tyler animal hospital sees increase in pet marijuana poisoning

Recreational marijuana is illegal in the state of Texas, but the drug is still getting into the hands of people - and pets.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Recreational marijuana is illegal in the state of Texas, but the drug is still getting into the hands of people - and pets.

Across the county, there are reports of pets getting marijuana poisoning as the drug becomes more accessible. As KLTV’s Kristine Guevara reports, Animal Medical Center of Tyler is seeing cases right here in East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Cody Alan Jones
1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting
Statistically, 70% of boating deaths occur on crafts where the operators did not receive...
East Texas game wardens stress importance of boating safety

Latest News

Nacogdoches County man killed in paramotor trike crash
Recreational marijuana is illegal in the state of Texas, but the drug is still getting into the...
WebXtra: Tyler animal hospital sees increase in pet marijuana poisoning
Richard Leland William Jr (Source: Longview Police Department)
Longview ISD employee gets 9 years’ probation for improper relationship with student
On Monday, Williams pleaded guilty.
Judge sentences Longview ISD employee charged with improper relationship with student