Tyree Wilson holds first presser as a Raider’s player

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - West Rusk alumni Tyree Wilson was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday and held his first press conference where he did not shy away from making his strength’s known.

“Not everybody can rush, the quarterback you got to have something about you. You got to have great technique. You got to be physical and dominant to get to the quarterback,” said Wilson.

Wilson also did not shy away from expressing himself in the presser.

“I like doing long arm pass rushing, be able to use my long arms and you know be able to compress the pocket and also have counters off of it, and also reaching the quarterback to create turnovers to get the ball back to the offense.”

