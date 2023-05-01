Texas homeowner wounded by gunfire after surprising would-be car burglar

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KWTX) - Police in North Texas are looking for the suspects in a series of car burglaries, including one of whom is seen on surveillance footage firing at least two rounds at a homeowner who surprised him.

The White Settlement Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots fired at 1:52 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023 in the 8200 block of Sussex Street.

Detectives say the shooting victim, who did not initially call police to report that he had been shot, likely suffered a graze wound.

The victim told officers he was inside his vehicle in the driveway when a suspect - or suspects - walked up to open his car door, likely in an attempt to burglarize the vehicle.

“It is believed the suspects did not know the victim was sitting in his car in the driveway at the time of the offense. As the victim confronted the suspect, who started to run away on foot, the suspect discharged a handgun towards the victim twice,” police said.

A round struck the victim’s car, and then ricocheted into the victim’s leg, police said. A second round struck a neighbor’s vehicle next door.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.

As officers and detectives canvassed the area, multiple neighbors released video footage of the four possible suspects, believed to be in their mid-teens to early 20s. All of the suspects were wearing multiple layers of clothing, and face coverings. In one of the videos, the suspect is clearly seen holding a black handgun and pointing it at other houses while lifting door handles to vehicles.

“I am outraged by the reckless disregard for human life while committing multiple vehicle burglaries across our city streets,” said Chief of Police Christopher Cook.

“These teens need to come forward and turn themselves in. I am confident that we will solve this case based upon evidence found at the scene. It is extremely sad that teens are out walking around at 2-3 a.m. carrying a handgun and burglarizing our resident’s vehicles.”

Cook said the case could have been much worse if the rounds had struck the victim.

The department is asking anyone who has video, information, or knows who these teens are, to please contact Detective Page at 817-246-7070 Ext. 114 or investigator@wspd.us or by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.