Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures over the next few days!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Today was a truly beautiful way to end a weekend. We started off a bit on the chilly side, but temps warmed nicely into the lower 80s for many areas! A weak cold front did nudge its way into East Texas this afternoon, but don’t worry. We’ll still enjoy some very comfortable temperatures for the first half of the upcoming work week. Monday starts off cool in the lower 50s with comfortable afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s. We’ll sit close to 80 degrees on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine for the first half of the day, then most of ETX should jump into the lower 80s on Wednesday thanks to the return of southerly winds. A few showers will be possible Thursday afternoon, although most look to remain dry. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible on Friday, thankfully though nothing looks too rough for us for now. Isolated showers remain possible for Saturday and Sunday of next week with a fair mix of sun and clouds each day and warm afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Friends, enjoy the sunshine and comfy, QUIET weather while it is here!

