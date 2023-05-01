Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Report: Timpson buildings, trees severely damaged by straight-line winds

National Weather Service(US National Weather Service)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TIMPSON, Texas (KLTV) - Recent storm damage in Timpson appears to have been caused by straight-line winds estimated to be as high as 95 mph.

The National Weather Service released a statement about the severe thunderstorms on Wednesday night. The aftermath of the storm included uprooted trees, which the report said numbered around 20, and a couple of tree snapped along FM 1970. At least three commercial buildings in town reportedly had their roofs partially torn off as well.

This has been confirmed as straight-line wind damage by the NWS, which they said reached peaks of 95 mph. The path of the high winds was more than 15 miles long, and over two miles wide.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

