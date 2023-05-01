Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash near Hallsville

HARRISON COUNT, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash left a motorcyclist dead Friday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jason P. Butler, 55, of Longview was traveling southbound on Farm to Market Road 450, about 6 miles north of Hallsville. The report states that Butler was traveling at an unsafe speed on his 2009 Suzuki motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a turn and collided with a road sign.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.

