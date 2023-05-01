Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash near Hallsville

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNT, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash left a motorcyclist dead Friday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:50 p.m. Friday, Jason P. Butler, 55, of Longview was traveling southbound on Farm to Market Road 450, about 6 miles north of Hallsville. The report states that Butler was traveling at an unsafe speed on his 2009 Suzuki motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a turn and collided with a road sign.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Cody Alan Jones
1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting
Statistically, 70% of boating deaths occur on crafts where the operators did not receive...
East Texas game wardens stress importance of boating safety

Latest News

The Nina Effect
Longview animal center to hold ‘Nina Effect’ event in honor of former employee
Longview Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper
WebXtra: Longview animal center to hold ‘Nina Effect’ event in honor of former employee
18-wheeler rear-ends 3 vehicles in fatal crash near Lindale
Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford
East Texas school districts plead for increased funding beyond state legislature’s allotment