Monday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After a gorgeous and comfortable afternoon, we’ll cool into the 60s this evening. A few clouds will be possible this evening and overnight, but generally look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies overnight. We’ll start Tuesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, warming into the 60s by mid-morning. Tuesday will be a warm day with a mix of sun and clouds, mostly sunny in the morning and then partly cloudy by afternoon. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

Wednesday will be similar, warm with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover, maybe a bit breezier. By Thursday, low chances of rain will be back in our forecast and will continue through the weekend. Currently, it does not look like severe weather will impact East Texas this week, though stronger storms will be possible west of I-35 on Thursday. The highest chance for rain in East Texas will be on Saturday, even then, still only scattered showers/thunderstorms are forecast. Of course, it being a weekend I know many of you will have hawk eyes on this, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the weekend rain chances through the week. Have a great evening.

7 Day Forecast (Andrew Tate)

