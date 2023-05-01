Mims Street shooting victim’s family seeks answers, still no arrests made after three months

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been almost three months since a 61-year-old man was killed at a home on Mims street in Tyler and his family is speaking up, hoping they can get some answers.

On February 6th at around 4:20 p.m., police officers went to the residence where a homicide had been reported. 61-year-old Warren Edward Rogers was found dead inside the home. He had been shot in the back of his head.

We spoke with his daughter, Destyni Rogers and former wife Maggie Johnson. They said Warren had no enemies. “It was just very shocking. A lot of frustration, a lot of anger to know that somebody would come into my father’s home and to violate him in that manner you know. To know that he had no clue what was coming to him.” said Destyni.

Police are still investigating for any suspects and have not made any arrests at this time.

Johnson said, “Mr. Rogers was a veteran, a grandfather, had so much respect for Smith County. So he felt very confident and safe in that community. However, since we have been reaching out, there has just been zero to minimal.”

“For the last couple of months we’ve been very quiet. You know, allowing the Tyler Police Department to work their process. To work their investigation. But unfortunately you know next week will be three months and we still haven’t got any hardcore information or any type of justice and so because of that we’re not stopping.” said Destyni.

The family is striving to find answers. A GoFundMe has been created as an effort to help.

“Somebody knows something. They know what happened to him and so we want to maybe incentivize that or maybe just even motivate them to come forward with that information.” said Destyni.

If you would like to contribute to the GoFundMe, click here.

Their goal is to spread awareness by continuing to live out Warren’s legacy.

“He didn’t deserve this. So I just want the perpetrator to know is that you took a loved one. You took him but you can never take our joy that he left in our hearts.” said Johnson.

If anyone has any information that may assist in this case, please contact the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000, or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833 to remain anonymous.

