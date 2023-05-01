Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lubbock man sentenced to 45 years for 2020 murder

Christopher Carmona, 22
By Emma McSpadden
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of 23-year-old Walter Harper.

In the earlier hours of May 11, 2020, Lubbock police responded to the area of 50th Street and Bangor Avenue for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found Harper, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Harper was involved in an altercation with Christopher Carmona. The two men were reportedly arguing over a relationship with a woman outside the King David Trails Apartment. During the altercation, Carmona shot at Harper. He attempted to run away, but Carmona fired more shots that struck and injured Harper.

Harper collapsed in the 4900 black of Bangor Avenue and died from his injuries.

Carmona was arrested later that morning and held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to murder in a Lubbock County court on Monday and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

