Longview ISD employee gets 9 years’ probation for improper relationship with student

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD employee who was accused of carrying on a relationship for months with a student has pleaded guilty.

Richard Leland Williams, Jr., 30, of Longview, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child on May 4, 2018. On Monday, May 1, 2023, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years deferred adjudication before Judge J. Scott Novy.

“Richard Williams is employed as an aid at Longview High School, and also is a preacher at a church (the student’s) family attends,” a 2018 police document said. In a forensic interview held at the time, a student testified that in August or September of 2017, Williams texted her saying that he wanted to be with her and soon after they began a sexual relationship, according to the document.

Williams now faces nine years of probation.

