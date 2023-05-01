Longview animal center to hold ‘Nina Effect’ event in honor of former employee

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper about “The Nina Effect.” Kemper says animal shelter employee Nina Allen was an inspiration to everyone she met. She died in a wreck last October, and to celebrate her birthday this week, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is holding an event this weekend in her honor.

The Nina Effect (KLTV)

“Our sweet, funny, vibrant Nina was one of a kind. Her heart, her smile and her spirit will forever be ingrained in all that we do at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center and in our entire Longview, TX, community. We know so many of you have grieved with us these past months as we’ve tried to process her loss and move forward in a way that would make her proud,” said a flyer posted for the event. “We’ve taken some time to reflect on Nina’s life and what was important to her, and we’ve vowed to continue her path to LIVE with PURPOSE....We officially rolled out #THENINAEFFECT campaign in February. This is a call to action for ALL of US for ALL of 2023 and beyond. We challenge you to approach each day like Nina -- LIVE with purpose. LOVE all around you. GIVE Your time. HELP those who need a hand. Live like Nina, love like Nina.”

The Nina Effect (KLTV)

The Nina Effect (KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.