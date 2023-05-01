Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Log truck rollover causes traffic delays in Polk County

A logging truck has overturned in U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County.
A logging truck has overturned in U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County.(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A truck rollover has caused traffic delays on U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County

According to Polk County Office of Emergency Management, a log truck rolled over and is spilling diesel fuel at the intersection of Highway 59 and Farm to Market Road 350 North, near the park and Big Jake’s restaurant.

Responders are on the scene addressing the situation. Drivers are asked to use caution or seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Cody Alan Jones
1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting
Hail damage
Henderson city official warns community of fraudulent contractors

Latest News

Thomas Fuller
Services set for Arp student killed in crash Wednesday
Ben Wheeler man killed in 1-vehicle crash
Tyler teen killed in Wednesday night 1-vehicle crash
Downtown traffic signal pilot program; City of Tyler seeking feedback
Downtown Tyler traffic study presents options for future growth