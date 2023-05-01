East Texas school districts plead for increased funding beyond state legislature’s allotment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Representatives for several East Texas school districts gathered Monday morning to speak out and address concerns about insufficient school funding.

Independent school districts represented included Tyler, Whitehouse, Cushing, Lindale and Pine Tree. Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford began the press conference noting that the representatives present support Texas House Bill 100 “which puts needed dollars back into public education,” but said that it “doesn’t nearly address the inflation we are seeing here across our state and across our country.”

Cushing ISD Superintendent Brandon Enos said his district has seen costs increase substantially since 2019 and that it has been four years since the last increase to the basic allotment. Enos said they are asking for an increase in the basic allotment in order to meet inflation demands, noting that they have seen a cost increase of 9 percent just in the last year.

“$7,100 per student is what is needed,” Enos said. “If something doesn’t change we won’t be able to afford to maintain the quality education that we have.”

