Death of woman investigated following Cherokee County house fire

Fire Investigation
Fire Investigation(VNL)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that may have resulted in the death of a woman.

According to a report by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at 4:30 a.m. Monday in reference to a structure fire on Jackson Street in the Reklaw Community. Upon arrival, firefighters found the residence fully involved and were notified of an occupant still inside the structure.

After the fire was extinguished, the state fire marshal’s office began their investigation at 9:00 a.m. during which point a 59-year-old woman was located deceased inside the residence. A name for the woman has not yet been made public and an autopsy has been ordered.

