Child struck, killed by vehicle in Panola County

DEBERRY, Texas (KLTV) - A child was struck by a vehicle in Panola County on Monday, and has died from their injuries.

Around 12:41 p.m. on Monday, Panola County 911 received a call about a child struck by a vehicle outside a residence on County Road 337.

Panola County Deputies, along with Precinct 2&3 Constables, Fire Marshalls, Texas Highway Patrol, the Texas Forest Service, Allegiance EMS, and Intercommunity VFD responded to the scene.

The child’s injuries proved fatal. This case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.

PCT 1&4 Justice of the Peace, Denise Gray conducted an inquest and the child’s body is being sent for autopsy.

