Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Child struck, killed by vehicle in Panola County

By Travis Noriega
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEBERRY, Texas (KLTV) - A child was struck by a vehicle in Panola County on Monday, and has died from their injuries.

Around 12:41 p.m. on Monday, Panola County 911 received a call about a child struck by a vehicle outside a residence on County Road 337.

Panola County Deputies, along with Precinct 2&3 Constables, Fire Marshalls, Texas Highway Patrol, the Texas Forest Service, Allegiance EMS, and Intercommunity VFD responded to the scene.

The child’s injuries proved fatal. This case is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.  

PCT 1&4 Justice of the Peace, Denise Gray conducted an inquest and the child’s body is being sent for autopsy.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Horner
Missing Longview teacher found dead
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Cody Alan Jones
1 killed, 1 arrested in Henderson County shooting
Statistically, 70% of boating deaths occur on crafts where the operators did not receive...
East Texas game wardens stress importance of boating safety

Latest News

National Weather Service
Report: Timpson buildings, trees severely damaged by straight-line winds
Fire Investigation
Death of woman investigated following Cherokee County house fire
The Nina Effect
Longview animal center to hold ‘Nina Effect’ event in honor of former employee
Longview Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper
WebXtra: Longview animal center to hold ‘Nina Effect’ event in honor of former employee