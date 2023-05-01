Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central Heights alum Grayson Rodriguez fans 9 in 1st career win

Footage courtesy of MASN and the Baltimore Orioles.
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (KTRE) - Former Central Heights Blue Devil Grayson Rodriguez earned his first career win as a major leaguer on Saturday.

The right-handed pitcher struck out nine hitters through five innings in the 6-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Rodriguez gave up two hits and walked one. He threw 91 pitches.

“We just did a good job of putting down good pitches,” Rodriguez said. “We attacked them with the heater and put them away with curves and changeups.”

Rodriguez said there was a celebration after the game in honor of his first win.

“Something I’ve never experienced before,” Rodriguez said with a laugh. “I’ll just leave it at that. A lot of ketchup and mustard. I’ll be getting it out for a few days.”

